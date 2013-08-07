Here's How The Uber-Wealthy Commute Around Southern California

A California start-up is swooping in to corner the market in luxury subscription-based flying.

Like Netflix and Spotify wrote the book on pay-to-play movie and music streaming, Surf Air offers members unlimited flights in exchange for a monthly fee — albeit on a much larger scale.

For $US1,650 per month (plus a $US500 membership fee upfront), customers get unlimited flight access to Southern California cities like San Fransisco, Burbank, and Santa Monica.

The company, which was co-founded by entrepreneur Wade Eyerly two years ago, launched its first flight in June with a fleet of half a dozen six-passenger crafts.

Eyerly bills it as the perfect way for well-heeled commuters to skirt around the hassle of driving in traffic-heavy Southern California. A commute that used to take 2 to 6 hours would now only take one.

Here are a few other perks that will have your tongue wagging:

Members can reserve a seat right from their smartphones as early as six weeks in advance, or right before the flight if there are empty seats.

Security lines are out of the picture as well, since Surf Air carefully vets members and any of their guests beforehand (members are allotted guest passes, as well). Surf Air screens every member and their guests. That frees them up to arrive just 15 minutes before takeoff.

Snacks and beverages are provided, parking at the airports is free, and Wi-Fi is available.

For much less than chartered flights or private jets, members get the privacy, convenience and luxury of flying a first-class private jet.

While Surf Air is only currently operating in Southern California, they hope to add Monterey, Palm Springs, San Diego, Sacramento, Lake Tahoe, and Napa area to their list of destinations.

Check out the interior here:

