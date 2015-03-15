There's a service that CEOs and investors are raving about at SXSW that's like Netflix for flights

Last evening, we arrived in Austin for South by Southwest, the equivalent to nerd spring break. Tens of thousands of technology lovers invade Texas to hear influencers speak on panels, attend parties, and learn about new innovations.

So far, no startup is really breaking out, although there is some chatter about live streaming apps like Meerkat and Periscope.

But there is one service a few CEOs and investors in California are talking about that they say is like Netflix for flying. Surf Air is a members-only private jet service that only operates out of a few west coast hubs. For $US750 per month, its users can fly unlimited from Santa Monica to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, San Diego or Santa Barbara. The company is a few years old.

There’s no standing in long security lines or waiting an hour at a terminal. You just show up, give Surf Air your name, and board the 8-seater aircraft.

We first heard about SurfAir from Hotel Tonight CEO Sam Shank (who we’ve been begging to launch a last-minute plane ticket discount service. He keeps telling us no.) An LA investor who was at Pinterest’s BBQ today at SXSW also said he just signed up for Surf Air.

No more endless lines, crazy airports or stale peanuts,” SurfAir boasts on its site. “I can close a deal and fly back in time to watch my daughter’s game.”

Here’s the promo video.

