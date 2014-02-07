5 Counterintelligence Tips For Any Businessperson Travelling To Sochi

REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk A volunteer sits down as security guards patrol at the Olympic Park in Adler near Sochi January 16, 2014.

By now, everyone should know that all of the data crossing the Internet near the Sochi Olympics are considered fiar game by Russian authorities.

Today, the deputy prime minister said that there are cameras in the hotel bathrooms, and former NSA operative John Schindler quickly placed the revelation into context.

Schindler, who has provided “spy rules” on Twitter before, watches Russia closely and has some counter-intelligence “pro tips” for journalists (and all tourists) in Sochi.

It started with this tweet about defeating shower cameras:

How is FSB watching you in your hotel bathroom? Shut door & run shower hot for 10 mins. Clear spot on mirror is the cam. #Sochi #CI #protip

— John Schindler (@20committee) February 6, 2014

Careful not to inadvertently turn yourself into an FSB facilitator:

FSB/KGB has long history of blackmailing Western journos who do things in Russia they don’t want everyone to know about. #Sochi #CI #protip

— John Schindler (@20committee) February 6, 2014

What happens in Sochi, happens in public:

Don’t do anything in Russia you wouldn’t want yr spouse/parent/child to know about. What happens in #Sochi will not stay there. #CI #protip

— John Schindler (@20committee) February 6, 2014

Every device can be made transparent:

Also, if you leave your laptop (or any electronics) in your hotel room, you’ve just given the contents to the FSB. #Sochi #protip #CI

— John Schindler (@20committee) February 6, 2014

But there’s a silver lining:

Upside to being target of FSB close surveillance is your odds of becoming a victim of street crime is roughly 0%. #Sochi #CI #protip

— John Schindler (@20committee) February 6, 2014

A senior U.S. intelligence official told ABC News that “the influx of tens of thousands of American spectators and dignitaries will be ‘an intelligence bonanza’ for both Russian spies and organised crime groups.”

That seems even more clear now that hotel rooms are apparently fair game as well.

