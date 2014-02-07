5 Counterintelligence Tips For Any Businessperson Travelling To Sochi

Geoffrey Ingersoll, Michael Kelley
SochiREUTERS/Alexander DemianchukA volunteer sits down as security guards patrol at the Olympic Park in Adler near Sochi January 16, 2014.

By now, everyone should know that all of the data crossing the Internet near the Sochi Olympics are considered fiar game by Russian authorities.

Today, the deputy prime minister said that there are cameras in the hotel bathrooms, and former NSA operative John Schindler quickly placed the revelation into context.

Schindler, who has provided “spy rules” on Twitter before, watches Russia closely and has some counter-intelligence “pro tips” for journalists (and all tourists) in Sochi.

It started with this tweet about defeating shower cameras:

Careful not to inadvertently turn yourself into an FSB facilitator:

What happens in Sochi, happens in public:

Every device can be made transparent:

But there’s a silver lining:

A senior U.S. intelligence official told ABC News that “the influx of tens of thousands of American spectators and dignitaries will be ‘an intelligence bonanza’ for both Russian spies and organised crime groups.”

That seems even more clear now that hotel rooms are apparently fair game as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.