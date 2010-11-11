Sure, The NFL's Attendance Is Down But Last Week Was Blackout Free

Photo: Ian Ransley via Flickr

Through nine weeks of the NFL season 21 teams are .500 or better, and for the first time since 1959, each team has at least two losses after eight games, according to USA Today.Maybe that’s why, for the first time this season, no market suffered a TV blackout in Week 9. Frequent blackout culprits like the Rams, Raiders, Bucs, and Jaguars are parlaying parity into playoff contention.



It’s well within reason to assume that their fans are flocking to see surprising contenders. As long as these teams stay relevant they can avoid blackouts.

Or, they can follow the strategy the Bucs used to avoid a Week 9 blackout: play on the road.

