Sure, Sarah Palin Is Stupid -- But So What?

The neocons have a problem.

The neocon wing of the Republican Party is the egghead wing, the foreign policy wing, the Jewish wing.

So what to do about Sarah Palin, who is, relatively speaking, the antithesis of all of those things?

An answer or, at any rate, a tortured rationalization, or, indeed, calculated strategy was supplied yesterday on the Wall Street Journal editorial page, the spiritual home of the neocons, by the neocons’ eldest statesman, Norman Podhoretz.

While neocons are all the things outlined above—they’re kind of a sight gag of the eggheaded, foreign policy-obsessed Jew—they feel bad about it. Their background and interests are hardly the stuff of the conservative heartland with whom they have cast their lot. So the question becomes how do they turn this all around in an effort to love Sarah Palin, with whom they have nothing remotely in common—and improve their own standing in the Republican Party (tarnished after its sponsorship of the Iraq War)?



Keep reading at Newser >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.