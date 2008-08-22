Sure Lehman (LEH) and Morgan (MS) Will Lose A Boatload More Money. But They're Both Buys

Citigroup analyst Prashant Bhatia has slashed his estimates on Lehman Brothers (LEH), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS) to reflect larger asset writedowns, slowing client flows, and a seasonal downturn. But, shockingly, Bhatia still thinks Lehman and Morgan are Buys:



We’re lowering our 3Q08 estimates to reflect the difficult operating environment, characterised by lower client-related trading volumes and losses on hard-to-sell assets (primarily mortgage securities). We’re lowering our TP on LEH to $35 (vs $50 previously) to reflect our writedown expectations and lower forward estimates. We are raising Lehman’s risk rating to Speculative (vs High previously) to better reflect a partial loss of confidence surrounding the franchise as evidenced by CDS spreads being at near-peak levels. Having said that, once there is clarity around the plan to reduce illiquid assets, spreads will likely tighten again.

Bhatia thinks that writedowns at Lehman, Goldman, and Morgan Stanley will be $2.9 billion, $1.8 billion, and $1.7 billion respectively.

Despite these woes, however, Bhatia is still recommending Morgan Stanley and Lehman. Bhatia reasons that Lehman can withstand another $3 billion in after-tax losses before having to raise more capital:

MS is extremely well-positioned to benefit when the environment improves and LEH is discounting more erosion in book value than we anticipate. While measures such as selling Neuberger and raising equity may be on the table, we view them as lower probability actions over the next

couple of months. We estimate that under the Basel II framework Lehman can take over $8b of after-tax losses without having to raise common equity. Even under the potentially more stringent rating agency guidelines related to the amount of preferred securities in the capital mix, we anticipate that Lehman can absorb over $3b of after-tax losses without adding more common equity.

Bhatia does, however, acknowledge that so long as Lehman remains heavily exposed to mortgage assets, the firm will continue to trade at “distressed levels.” Bhatia estimates that Lehman has $75 billion of hard-to-sell assets, mostly residential mortgages and CRE, on its balance sheet, but thinks that we’ll get some clarity on these costs in the next few weeks:

While we still see compelling value in the franchise and little liquidity risk, the reality is that until there is more clarity around the cost of reducing its hard-to-sell asset exposure ($75b), Lehman will continue to trade at distressed levels. The good news is that there should be more clarity within the next few weeks, which in our view will result in more stability around the stock. In Figures 2 & 3 we show our loss estimates for both the residential and commercial real estate portfolio ($2.4b in aggregate net losses). We anticipate that Lehman will take actions to: 1) reduce its mortgage exposure outright; 2) move some exposure to other counterparties in a structure that limits mark-to-market volatility and leaves Lehman on the hook for some loss content and retains some element of upside; and 3) disclose a plan to further reduce exposures in a way that avoids asset fire sales.

Bhatia goes on to suggest that a sale of Lehman’s wealth management busienss is unlikely in the short-term. Bhatia also notes that Lehman is the most exposed among its peers to risky assets.

