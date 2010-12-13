Sure, It Was A Surprise, But Florida's Muschamp Hire Was A Great Move

Photo: GatorZone.com

It’s always risky to judge a coaching hire before a single recruit has signed or a single game has been played, but there are several things to like about Florida’s surprise hiring of former Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Only a handful of programs in the country face the same expectations as Florida – Texas is one of them. Muschamp knows first-hand the pressure he faces.

Muschamp is clearly well-respected by those who know him best. Texas pegged him as Mack Brown’s successor last season, and he responded by holding opponents to the 7th fewest points in the country despite playing the shootout-prone Big 12.

In the immediate future, Muschamp’s defensive wizardry will be key to the Gators success. While most of their offensive skill starters return next season, Florida needs its new head coach to rebuild a defence that graduates six players.

Florida has had good success with young coaches – who often draw upon their youth for a recruiting edge – over the last two decades. They hired Steve Spurrier at age 44 and Urban Meyer at 39. Muschamp turns 40 next August.

Having worked at Auburn and LSU (under current Alabama coach Nick Saban), Muschamp’s got a pulse on the Gators’ three most daunting rivals.

There’s another head coach in the SEC that was a defensive coordinator at Texas under Mack Brown. That’s Gene Chizik. You’ll spot him on the Auburn sidelines during the national championship game.

When push comes to shove, college athletics boil down to recruiting. A two year apprenticeship under Mack Brown, arguably the best recruiter in the game, should serve Muschamp well. Maybe, he can even draw some Lone Star State recruits away from his former mentor.

One need to look no further than Michigan to see there’s no patience in college football, so it’s a good thing Muschamp has the tools to get off to a good start. This could be the beginning of a long marriage in the Swamp.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.