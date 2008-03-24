More Bad News for TV Networks: DVR Owners Buy Less Stuff

Michael Learmonth

That “don’t worry about DVRs, they’re great for our business!” line the TV networks have been spinning? It just got even harder to believe. A three-year study found that homes with DVRs buy fewer brand-name packaged goods — presumably because they’re seeing fewer ads for said goods.

Research group Information Resources Inc. says spending dropped by as much as 5% in homes with DVRs, and that the drop affected up to 20% of brands advertising on TV during the study.

Ad Age does try to offer some reassuring analysis from the results — at least for advertisers. Marketers that spend a lot of money advertising beyond TV did just fine. Message: Ads work — just not TV ads.

See Also:
NBC’s DVR Study: In Repeats
Nielsen “Ad” Ratings Show Little Impact
CBS’s Moonves: Internet Good, DVRs Good

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

advertising dvr sai-us