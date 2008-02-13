Surprise! CSTV Becomes CBS College Sports

CBS acquired CSTV in 2006, and last fall it brought the channel under Sean McManus, president of CBS News and Sports — replacing founder Brian Bedol. Now CBS boss Les Moonves, who likes his properties to be named CBS, is changing the channel’s moniker to CBS College Sports.



(Remember Infinity Broadcasting and Infinity Outdoor? They’re now CBS Radio and CBS Outdoor. Newly-acquired SignStorey became CBS Outernet.)

What’s next, now that CBS has its name on its first ad-supported cable network? Wall-to-wall coverage of college hoops is an obvious start — the NCAA Tournament is one of CBS’ biggest properties — but one can imagine CBS expanding the network’s purview over time to become its own mini-ESPN.

