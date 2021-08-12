If you’ve ever thought ‘New York City subway, but make it Supreme,’ you’re in luck

New York City subway passengers can ride on a Supreme train beginning this weekend.

It will travel on the L line between Manhattan and Brooklyn, WCBS reporter Vincent Barone reports.

The hypebeast-approved train is part of a new revenue stream for the MTA, Barone reported.

All aboard the Supreme train.

Beginning this weekend, New York City subway riders will have the opportunity to ride in a Supreme-wrapped subway train – a regular train on the inside, but a hypebeast-approved rail car on the outside – traveling on the L line, an Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson told WCBS reporter Vincent Barone.

The L line, which cuts through Manhattan and runs deep into Brooklyn, stops in Williamsburg, a neighborhood known for being a cross-section of cultures that includes hipsters, wealthy millennials, and trendy Gen Zers – some of Supreme’s core clientele.

The MTA spokesperson told Barone that there will be one fully wrapped train and that this is the first time it’s doing a full train wrap – apart from the Grand Central shuttle – as part of a new revenue stream for the organization.

A spokesperson for the MTA did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

While this may be the first Supreme-wrapped train, it’s not Supreme’s first collaboration with the transit authority. In 2017, they teamed up on a Supreme MetroCard that riders could buy at a handful of stations throughout New York City.

The cards caused a stir among local subway riders, who clamored to buy the passes, and Supreme resellers, who hawked their ware inside the subway stations themselves. Resellers also snapped up the passes and immediately resold them to Supreme enthusiasts on eBay for around $50.

Supreme got its start in 1994 as a skateboard shop in New York’s SoHo neighborhood and has since morphed into an $1 billion streetwear brand known for its iconic logo and limited releases. Over the years, Supreme has collaborated with clothing brands ranging from The North Face to Louis Vuitton, as well as the likes of Fender, Everlast, and Spalding.