Supreme leader of Iran weighs in on US election ahead of final debate

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, expressed disappointment in the US presidential race on Wednesday.

The Muslim cleric suggested in a pair of tweets that he was disenchanted with the issues being discussed in the run up to November, ahead of the final presidential debate Wednesday night between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

One of the 2 main US presidential candidates will lead a country which has power, wealth & highest number of nukes & world’s biggest media!

— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 19, 2016

The race for the White House has turned increasingly ugly in recent weeks.

Clinton has zeroed in on Trump for his treatment of women. In return, Trump has raised her husband Bill Clinton’s history with women, trotting out those who have accused him of sexual misconduct before the media.

