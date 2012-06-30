The 10 Most Crucial Supreme Court Decisions Under Chief Justice Roberts

Chief Justice John Roberts being sworn in.

The Supreme Court, under Chief Justice John Roberts, upheld Obamacare Thursday, in its biggest opinion in decades.It is not, however, the only game-changing case he has presided over as chief justice. Here are 10 other important decisions handed down by the Roberts court:



2006- House v. Bell: In a landmark decision that freed many innocent men, the Supreme Court ruled 5-3 (Scalia did not participate) that DNA forensic evidence found after a death penalty conviction can be used to overturn a conviction.

2006- Hamdan v. Rumsfeld: In a 5-3 vote (Roberts was recused because had ruled on this case in a lower court), the court ruled that the Bush administration could not prosecute detainees at Guantanamo Bay by military commissions.

2007- Gonzalez v. Carhart: The court upheld Congress’ Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, by a 5-4 vote, a first-of-its-kind law that prohibited abortions in the second trimester.

2007- Massachusetts v. EPA: In a major victory for environmentalists and the green movement, the court ruled in a 5-4 vote that the EPA could regulate carbon dioxide and other emissions across the country.

2008- Crawford v. Marion County Election Board: Indiana’s 2005 law that required all citizens to show photo identification in order to vote was ruled constitutional in a 6-3 vote.

2008- District of Columbia v. Heller: In a gigantic win for the pro-gun lobby, the court ruled by a 5-4 vote that that the Second Amendment allows individuals to keep guns in their homes.

2010- Citizens United v. Federal Elections Commission: In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that corporations were free to buy ads to influence political elections.

2011- Dukes v. Wal-Mart Stores: In the largest civil rights suit case in history, the court voted 5-4 that women across the nation did not have enough in common to sue Wal-Mart for gender discrimination.

2011- Chamber of Commerce v Whiting: In a victory for advocates against illegal immigration, the court upheld, in a 5-3 vote (Justice Kagan did not participate) an Arizona law that punished business owners for knowingly hiring illegal immigrants.

2012- Arizona v. United States: In a case just decided, the court ruled in a 5-3 decision (Justice Elena Kagan was not involved) that major parts of Arizona’s strict immigration law were not permissible because they stepped on the government’s toes.

