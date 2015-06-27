This paragraph from the Supreme Court on marriage is one of the most beautiful things we've ever read

Jay Yarow
Gay marriage nevada las vegas, State Senator Kelvin AtkinsonJohn Locher/APSherwood Howard, right, and Nevada State Sen. Kelvin Atkinson get married by Nancy Allf, left, a district court judge, outside of the Marriage Licence Bureau, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, in Las Vegas. The two has just obtained a same-sex marriage licence and were the first same-sex couple married in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Supreme Court just legalised gay marriage across the nation.

In the ruling, it includes the following paragraph which is one of the most beautiful descriptions of marriage I’ve ever read:

No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilisation’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.

The judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is reversed.

It is so ordered.

