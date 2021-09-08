Supreme Court will resume in-person arguments after going virtual for the coronavirus pandemic

The Supreme Court will return to in-person arguments after going virtual for more than a year.

Sessions will remain closed to the public out of safety and health concerns.

The court is due to consider several high-profile cases this upcoming fall term.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that it will hear oral arguments in person this term after more than a year of virtual debate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only the nine justices, lawyers arguing the cases, journalists with full-time press credentials, and essential personnel will return to the courtroom in October. Sessions will remain closed to the public “out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees,” the court said in a statement.

All of the justices have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They plan to hear several high-profile cases this fall, including one concerning the Second Amendment on November 3 and another concerning abortion, which has yet to be scheduled.

The nation’s high court was forced to go remote last spring amid the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Oral arguments were held over the phone and justices were given time limits to ask questions in cases.

In May 2020, the court began live-streaming oral arguments for the first time in its history, a practice that will remain in place in October, November, and December.

“Additional details regarding the live audio feed will be provided in the coming weeks,” the statement said. “The Court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans.”