The Supreme Court Is Going To Review A Major Part Of The Voting Rights Act

Despite lingering concerns over voter intimidation, the Supreme Court has decided it will review the Voting Rights Act, The Associated Press tweeted Friday afternoon.Late last month the high court put off hearing challenges to the law, which requires states with a history of bias against minority voters to clear any changes to the voting process with the federal government.



However, the court has limited its review to one core question: Did Congress overreach its power when it renewed the act for the fourth time, SCOTUSblog reported.

Challengers claim the act exceeds powers granted to Congress by the Fourteenth and Fifteenth amendments and violates the Tenth Amendment — which protects states by limiting Congress’ power.

Tuesday’s election was complicated by numerous voting issues. In addition to long lines and problems with provisional ballots, voter ID laws across the country came under fire both before and on election day.

At least 23 states had adopted laws barring residents without state-issued IDs from voting, even if they’re American citizens.

The high court flirted in 2009 with taking up the act but avoided issuing a ruling at the time, PBS reported last week.

But Chief Justice John Roberts hinted the act might soon expire, saying “we are now a very different nation” than we were in 1965 when the law was adopted.

“Whether conditions continue to justify such legislation is a difficult constitutional question we do not answer today,” Roberts said in 2009.

