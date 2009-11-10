Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Life Sentences For Juveniles

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday on whether it’s cruel and unusual for juveniles to be sentenced to life in prison for crimes in which the victim does not die.



The Court will hear two similar cases consecutively. SCOTUSblog provides a full overview, but the two cases can be summarized as follows:

Graham v. Florida: Terrance Graham was 16 when he was charged with burglary with assault and attempted armed robbery (which can carry a life sentence) after he was part of a group that hit a restaurant manager with a steel bar. He was sentenced to nine months in jail and three years probation; six months after he left jail, he was charged with another robbery and admitted to others. He was 19 at his sentencing. The judge said, “We can’t help you any further,” and, for his probation violation, imposed a life sentence with no possibility of parole.

Sullivan v. Florida: Joe Sullivan was 13 when and two other young men burglarized an elderly woman’s home; Sullivan and one of the other boys returned later and one of them sexually assaulted her. Sullivan had a long history of prior crimes and the judge concluded he should be treated as an adult. Sullivan received life in prison.

The Court ruled four years ago that a minor could not be sentenced to death but has not yet addressed whether there is a difference between adults and minors when it comes to extensive prison sentences.

Adam Liptak, Supreme Court reporter for The New York Times, pointed out that of the “just over 100” people serving life sentences without parole for crimes they committed as juveniles, 77 are in Florida and all are in the United States.

