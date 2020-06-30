Supreme Court strikes down a Louisiana law requiring abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals

REUTERS/Tom Brenner A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.

The US Supreme Court has struck downa Louisiana law requiring clinics that perform abortions to obtain admitting privileges at a local hospital within 30 miles away.

In the case, June Medical Services v. Russo, the court ruled 4-4-1, with Chief Justice John Roberts concurring with the majority.

In 2016, the Court struck down an almost identical law in Texas in the case Whole Women’s Health vs. Hellerstedt,ruling that such restrictions pose an “undue burden” on a patients’ ability to access abortion.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, with Chief Justice John Roberts concurring with the plurality. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuchdissented.

The case, June Medical Services v. Russo, is the first pertaining to abortion rights that the Court has ruled on since Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were confirmed to the Court.

The Court heard arguments in the case in March of 2020 after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to uphold Louisiana’s law in 2019, overturning a decision from a US District Court ruling to strike down the law.

Louisiana’s restriction, passed in 2014 as part of Act 620, required abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles. The law is a type of regulation known as a Targeted Restriction on Abortion Providers, or “TRAP,” law.

Such laws place burdensome requirements on clinics that make it more expensive and difficult for them to operate, causing many to close altogether. The regulations can include requiring the hallways at clinics to be a certain width, mandating procedure rooms be a certain size or temperature, and being within a certain distance of a hospital.

In his opinion, Breyer wrote that the Supreme Court “must uphold” the “factual and legal determinations” of the US District Court that “Louisiana’s law poses a ‘substantial obstacle’ to women seeking an abortion; its determination that the law offers no significant health-related benefits; and its determination that the law consequently imposes an “undue burden” on a woman’s constitutional right to choose to have an abortion.”

He added: “We also agree with its ultimate legal conclusion that, in light of these findings and our precedents, Act 620 violates the Constitution.”

In 2016, the Supreme Court struck down a very similar Texas law in the case Whole Women’s Health vs. Hellerstedt, ruling that a Texas law also requiring clinics to secure hospital admitting privileges was unconstitutional.

In that 5-3 decision, the Court ruled that Texas’ law violated the precedent set by the 1992 Supreme Court ruling in Casey vs. Planned Parenthood, in which the Court ruled that state-level abortion restrictions must have a medical justification and not place an “undue burden” on a patients’ ability to access the procedure.

While Roberts dissented in Whole Women’s Health, he concurred with the majority in June Medical Services citing stare decisis, the principle that the Court should respect and uphold previous legal precedent.

“The legal doctrine of stare decisis requires us, absent special circumstances, to treat like cases alike,” Roberts wrote in his concurrence. “The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons. Therefore Louisiana’s law cannot stand under our precedents.”

An extremely low percentage of abortions result in complications that require hospitalisation. A 2014 study of abortion patients in California found that out of 54,911 patients included in the research, only 0.22% had “major complications” requiring hospitalisation, surgery, or a blood transition, and just 2% of patients had minor complications within six weeks of the procedure.

A 2018 study conducted by some of the same researchers at the University of California San Francisco‘s Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health project examined states that enacted admission privilege requirements and found that the laws did not have an impact on the way abortion patients received hospital care.

The researchers concluded that admission privilege laws did not significantly affect hospitalisation because “the majority of patients were referred to a hospital before the abortion was attempted and most were for suspected ectopic pregnancy or to perform the abortion in a hospital.”

The costs posed by TRAP laws to clinics’ ability to operate, however, are significant. In Texas, for example, the number of clinics providing abortions fell from 41 in June of 2013 to just six in September 2014 following the implementation of Texas’ TRAP law, H.B. 2. After the Whole Women’s Health decision in 2016, the number of Texas providers increased back up to 21.

Abortion access advocates and experts have argued that a decision affirming the constitutionality of Louisiana’s law would give a number of other states the green light to enact similar restrictions.

According to Guttmacher Institute, a research organisation that supports abortion access, admission privilege requirements are currently in effect in two states, North Dakota and Missouri.

The Supreme Court letting Louisiana’s law stand would allow similar TRAP laws to take effect in seven Southern states,Guttmacher said, in addition to making it easier for legislatures in other states to pass such restrictions.

Abortion rights groups celebrated the ruling but still expressed concern about the future of abortion access in America given the narrow nature of Roberts’ concurrence.

“We’re relieved that the Louisiana law has been blocked today but we’re concerned about tomorrow,” Nancy Northrup, the President and CEO of the Centre for Reproductive Rights, said in a Monday statement.

“With this win, the clinics in Louisiana can stay open to serve the one million women of reproductive age in the state. But the Court’s decision could embolden states to pass even more restrictive laws when clarity is needed if abortion rights are to be protected,” she said. “Unfortunately, the Court’s ruling today will not stop those hell-bent on banning abortion.”

The ruling was a significant setback for anti-abortion groups and advocates.

Majorie Dannenfelser, the president of the Susan B. Anthony List, which opposes abortion, called the decision “a bitter disappointment” on Monday.

“It demonstrates once again the failure of the Supreme Court to allow the American people to protect the well-being of women from the tentacles of a brutal and profit-seeking abortion industry,” she said. “Today’s ruling reinforces just how important Supreme Court judges are to advancing the pro-life cause. It is imperative that we re-elect President Trump and our pro-life majority in the U.S. Senate so we can further restore the judiciary, most especially the Supreme Court.”

