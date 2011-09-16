Supreme Court Stays Texas Man's Execution, Putting Pressure On Rick Perry

Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX)

The Supreme Court last night stayed the execution of Texas’ Duane Buck, a black man convicted of two murders, saying it would consider an appeal into whether race played a role in his sentencing.Buck was convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Debra Gardner and Kenneth Butler, and severely injuring his step-sister Phyllis Taylor in 1995.



A psychologist, Walter Quijano, testified that Buck was more likely to harm other people because of his skin colour, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Texas Gov. Rick Perry was under pressure ot grant a 30-day reprieve to allow further appeals in the case, but hadn’t acted when the Supreme Court issued a stay an hour and a half before Buck was to die.

The case is likely to put the 234 executions Perry has overseen as governor in the spotlight. Nearly two-in-three Americans support capital punishment, Gallup found last year.

