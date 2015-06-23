The Supreme Court snuck in some great Spider-Man references in a major patent ruling

The Supreme Court just handed down a decision chock full of Spider-Man references.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled against the maker of a Spider-Man toy that shot silly string out of a bracelet. The court found that the toy maker could not earn royalty payments from Disney’s Marvel Entertainment since the toy maker’s patent expired.

In an opinion for the court, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan made repeated references to the comic series, quoting a famous line by Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben and the theme song from the original 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.

