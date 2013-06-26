Supreme Court Says Key Provision Of The Voting Rights Act Is Unconstitutional

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act, which requires states to get permission from the U.S. before changing their election laws.



The court ruled that Section 4’s formula can no longer be used as a basis for subjecting jurisdictions to preclearance, SCOTUSBlog reported.

Section 5 of the VRA requires 9 states with histories of discrimination (mostly in the South) to get permission from the federal government before changing their voting procedures.

The VRA was passed in 1965, when Southern states used more blatant tactics to keep blacks away from the polls such as literacy tests and “poll taxes.”

In recent years, the U.S. government has used Section 5 to stop states from passing laws that serve no real purpose other than keeping likely Democrats out of voting booths.

