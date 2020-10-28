The Supreme Court's decision on Wisconsin's ballot receipt deadline hints at how they could rule on other key 2020 election issues

Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images Workers prepare for a memorial service for late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Supreme Court on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on September 23 and September 24, 2020, before lying in state Friday at the US Capitol, both institutions announced. The late justice, whose death at age 87 has given President Donald Trump a rare chance to cement a conservative majority on the court, will be buried next week in a private ceremony in Arlington, near the US capital.

The US Supreme Court ruled 5-3 to uphold an appeals court decision requiring mail ballots in the key battleground state of Wisconsin to be received by the time the polls close on Election Day.

Justice Kavanaugh’s concurrence drew concern because he embraced the notion that state courts should have limited authority to change state laws, and because he argued that states shouldn’t allow ballots to arrive after Election Day.

While Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch agreed that a lower federal court overstepped in changing Wisconsin’s deadline, they didn’t go as far as Kavanaugh.

Now, the wild card is how brand-new Justice Amy Coney Barrett will rule on the interpretation of election laws.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Monday night, the US Supreme Court ruled 5-3 to uphold an appeals court decision requiring mail ballots in the key battleground state of Wisconsin to be received by the time the polls close on Election Day. It’s a decision that hints at how the now nine-justice court may approach similar cases in the near future.

The current case began when Wisconsin District Court Judge William Conley ruled in September to require Wisconsin officials to accept mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day and arrive six days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin officials appealed the case to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, which overturned the lower court decision and restored the deadline set by the state legislature for mail ballots to be received by November 3. The Democratic National Committee then appealed that decision to the Supreme Court, which ruled to affirm the 7th Circuit’s decision.

At around the same time that the Court issued their ruling, the US Senate officially confirmed the Court’s newest Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was sworn in her by her new colleague Justice Clarence Thomas at a White House ceremony.

In this case, the Justices who wrote concurring opinions — Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Neil Gorsuch — agreed that the federal court decision improperly infringed on the right of the Wisconsin state legislature to set the rules surrounding the November election as set in Article II of the Constitution.

A major flashpoint in the decision emerged between Justice Kavanaugh’s concurrence and Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent.

Kavanaugh’s concurrence alarmed liberals and voting rights advocates for several reasons because he cited Chief Justice Rehnquist’s controversial concurrence in Bush v. Gore, which advanced a theory that state courts should have very limited ability to change state laws around elections.

“A federal court’s alteration of state election laws such as Wisconsin’s differs in some respects from a state court’s (or state agency’s) alteration of state election laws,” Kavanaugh wrote. “That said, under the U. S. Constitution, the state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections. Article II expressly provides that the rules for Presidential elections are established by the States ‘in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.'”

There was also concern over how Kavanaugh took aim at the entire concept of counting mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive after, which 18 states and the District of Columbia allow. He wrote that states that require ballots to be received by Election Day “avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election.”

As several commentators noted, Kavanaugh’s concurrence had multiple misleading statements and comparisons, from quoting an article from New York University law professor Richard Pildes out of context, not distinguishing between receipt deadlines and submission deadlines, and incorrectly claiming that Vermont has not made any changes to its election rules during the pandemic (the legislature had in fact authorised election officials to send every registered voter a mail-in ballot).

Kagan directly refuted Kavanaugh in her dissent.

“Justice Kavanaugh alleges that ‘suspicions of impropriety’ will result if ‘absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election,’ Kagan wrote. “But there are no results to “flip” until all valid votes are counted. And nothing could be more ‘suspicio[us]’ or ‘improp[er]’ than refusing to tally votes once the clock strikes 12 on election night. To suggest otherwise, especially in these fractious times, is to disserve the electoral process.”

While both Justices Gorsuch and Roberts agreed that the district court acted improperly for a federal court in changing a law set by the state legislature, neither went as far as Kavanaugh in their opinions.

“I get that there will be a lot of freaking out about Justice Kavanaugh’s WI opinion today. And to be clear, I think it’s bad (and also shoddy). But among the most meaningful aspects of his opinion is that he’s the only one who signed it,” Justin Levitt, an election law expert, and professor at Loyola Marymount University wrote on Twitter.

The unknown factor is how the newly-confirmed Justice Barrett would side on these issues and if she would share Kavanaugh’s views that not only are state courts limited in what changes they can make to election procedure but that in principle, states should require ballots to arrive by Election Day.

It’s highly unlikely for this election to be contested enough to end up in the Supreme Court, there is no official role for the Court to play in resolving an election, and we don’t know much about how Barrett would approach election-related cases â€” a topic she largely declined to comment on in her confirmation hearings.

But Barrett and the originalist legal approach she espouses could play a decisive role in the high court’s upcoming election-related decisions. Indeed, President Donald Trump has explicitly said multiple times that he wants Barrett on the court for that reason.

There are still two high-profile cases on ballot receipt deadlines before the court. They include another petition from Pennsylvania Republicans asking the court again to reverse the extension of Pennsylvania’s mail ballot deadline from November 3 to Friday, November 6, and a petition from the Trump campaign and North Carolina Republicans asking the Supreme Court to strike down North Carolina’s extended deadline for mail ballots to be received.

“The Supreme Court, in dealing the first time with that Pennsylvania case deadlocked 4-4, with the four conservative justices appearing to embrace this idea that state courts, applying state constitutions, are really limited in what kinds of remedies they can give,” Rick Hasen, an election law expert and professor at University of California-Irvine, told NPR’s Morning Edition on Tuesday.

“Now we have a fifth Justice, Justice Barrett, who is quite conservative. We don’t know exactly how she’d rule on this issue, but if she’s with the other conservatives, she could be part of a majority that, in the case of a close election, could look at more restrictive rules that could affect things like recounts,” he added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.