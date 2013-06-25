Supreme Court Sends Texas Affirmative Action Case To Lower Court

In a 7-1 decision, the Supreme Court has rejected an affirmative action program used by the University of Austin at Texas, SCOTUSBlog is reporting.



Justice Kennedy wrote the opinion, finding the University of Texas’s affirmative action program did not comply with its previous rulings. The ruling is a narrow one that affects affirmative action programs like the one at UT — it does not ban affirmative action.

In October, the court heard a challenge to the University of Texas at Austin’s admissions policy, which accepts the top 10% of students from every high school in the state, while considering race and other factors for students who aren’t in the top 10%.

In a 2003 case involving the University of Michigan’s law school, the high court said colleges can consider applicants’ race to achieve a “critical mass” of minorities.

