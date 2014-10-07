Supreme Court Won't Rule On Gay Marriage This Term

The Supreme Court announced that it will not rule on same-sex marriage this term, which will allow gay marriage in several new states.

The court has refused to hear appeals from five states.

The move means that gay marriage will now likely be permissible in 11 new states.

From Bloomberg:

The rejection lets three federal appeals decisions take effect, legalizing same-sex marriage in Utah, Oklahoma, Virginia, Wisconsin and Indiana. Six other states — Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina — will likely follow because they fall under the jurisdiction of those appellate courts.

Twenty states still enforce gay marriage bans, however, and the Supreme Court’s decision to decline ruling on gay marriage right now means that lower-court rulings, including those to ban same-sex marriage, are left in place.

This move is surprising to Supreme Court watchers who thought the court would almost certainly rule on gay marriage this term. This decision leaves the US with a mish-mash of different laws on gay marriage.

