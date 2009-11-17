Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Suit Challenging Redskins' Name

The Redskins’ “offensive” name is safe for now.



The latest round of a 17-year court battle invovling a group of Native Americans challenging the name of the NFL’s Washington Redskins as too offensive to be trademark protected ended today.

The Supreme Court denied cert on the case, without comment, of course, on whether the Redskins’ name is or is not offensive.

The group has been challenging the Redskins’ trademark since 1992. The Trademark and Appeal Board approved their claim in 1999, but two courts have since denied the challenge, saying it is barred by laches — i.e. the group waited too long to challenge the trademark.

An AP story on the lawsuit is here. The Am Law Daily spoke to Drinker Biddle parter Philip Mause, who has represented the group pro bono for nearly six years. Mause told Am Law he knew cert was always a long shot and noted their Plain B — a group of younger plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit just after turning 18. That case has been on hold pending the cert outcome.

Quinn Emanuel represents the Redskins.

