Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Ford's Appeal Of $55 Million Verdict For Rollover

Ford will have to pay $55 million in punitive damages, plus interest, in a case brought by a woman who was paralysed when her Explorer rolled over.



The Supreme Court refused today to hear Ford’s appeal of the California appeals court’s decision, which also included $27.6 million in actual damages. The appeals court did reduce the jury’s $356 million award to the woman, Benetta Buell-Wilson, and her husband.

The $55 million, now $87 million with interest, represents “the largest punitive award ever upheld on appeal in California state court,” Bloomberg reported.

Kristina Peterson of Dow Jones Newswires noted that Ford made the “relatively unusual argument that that California laws were too vague and that the Supreme Court needed to clarify the due process manufacturers face in product- liability cases.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.