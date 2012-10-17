Supreme Court Issues Decision That Gives Obama A Big Boost In Ohio

Photo: Wikimedia/Steve Jurvetson and Wikimedia/Gage Skidmore

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to insert itself into a battle over early voting in Ohio, handing the Obama campaign a victory weeks before the election, the AP is reporting.The Obama campaign had challenged Ohio’s attempt to cut off early voting in the three days before the election.



A federal court and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals both agreed with the president, Rick Hasen reported for Slate Monday.

The state of Ohio had wanted the Supreme Court to intervene and effectively block early voting in the three days before the election for everyone but active duty military.

The Republican-dominated Ohio legislature cut off the early voting, likely because it believed early voters favoured the Democrats, Hasen reported.

One early voting program, called “Souls to the Polls” bussed African-Americans from their churches the Sunday before elections.

