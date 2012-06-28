GALLUP: The Obamacare Decision Could Sink America's Confidence In Its Medical System

As the Supreme Court prepares to decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act later Thursday morning, a new Gallup poll displays that confidence in the U.S. medical system is up following the passage of the law in 2010.



U.S. confidence in its medical system hit a low point in 2007, when only 31 per cent of Americans had a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the system. Now, that’s up to 41 per cent. Since “Obamacare” passed in 2010, confidence in the system is up 5 points.

Still, it’s only slightly above the historical average of 39 per cent.

Of the looming Obamacare decision, Gallup’s Jeffrey M. Jones notes:

The Supreme Court’s decision on the fate of the law could arguably be as significant an event in the U.S. healthcare system as the passage of the law itself. The court will effectively decide whether the healthcare law’s changes will fully take place, whether the healthcare system reverts back to what it was before the law passed, or whether some aspects of the law remain in place and others do not.

In addition to its obvious impact on the healthcare system, the decision could ultimately affect the amount of confidence Americans have in the U.S. medical system.

Here’s a look at Americans’ confidence in the system through the years:

Photo: Gallup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.