There's A Chance The Supreme Court Might Torture Us A Little Longer

Everybody on the planet expects the Supreme Court to hand down its Obamacare decision on Thursday.But there’s a slim chance the high court’s justices will make us wait just a little bit longer to find out the fate of Obamacare, the National Law Journal is reporting (via the Wall Street Journal).



It’s possible the Supreme Court decided at the 11th hour to schedule the health care case to be reargued in October, the Law Journal’s Tony Mauro writes.

The high court’s justices would schedule a reargument if they just couldn’t make a decision or if they thought new issues or arguments needed to be explored.

But the odds are that the decision will come down Thursday, and we can all stop holding our breath.

