There's A Small Chance The Supreme Court Could Rule On Obamacare Today

There’s a very small chance the Supreme Court could issue its opinion on the Affordable Care Act this morning. But most experts think it’s going to happen next Monday, if not Thursday.



Still, reporters were lining up early today just in case:

Photo: Getty

The New Yorker’s Jeffrey Toobin joins the chorus of legal experts who thinks the Supreme Court’s decision will come next week:

Photo: Twitter/@JeffreyToobin

You can follow along at SCOTUS Blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.