Just Over An Hour Until The Historic Supreme Court Ruling On Obamacare

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Everyone is waiting on the edge of their seats today for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. There has been no shortage of predictions about today’s historic decision, but the truth is that no one has any idea where the nine Justices will come down on the President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare legislation. The decision largely rests on the fate of the individual mandate, the provision of the healthcare law that requires people to buy health insurance or pay a fee.



We’ve outlined the possible outcomes, and their political ramification here. Whatever the ruling, it is almost certain to define the first term of Obama’s presidency, and shape his re-election bid.

The decision is expected to come out at 10:00 a.m. We’ll have it LIVE right here.

