In America's 'Endless War,' No Justices Are Prepared

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

For the first time in 76 years, no current Supreme Court Justices have wartime military experience.The Atlantic broke down the high court’s military expertise in light of American’s “endless war” on terrorism, which means an endless caseload for the justices about everything from the rights of foreign detainees to military and constitutional law.



In addition to a lack of active-duty military experience, no current justices have held an elected office and only Justice Sonia Sotomayor has experience as a trial court judge.

“The Court still needs more diversity in many ways, but none more so than diversity of background and experience,” The Atlantic concluded.

For a little historical context, of the 112 Supreme Court justices who have served in the court’s history, 71 had no military experience. For the remaining 41, two served as Secretaries of War.

The Atlantic concluded its piece, which is part one of a two-part series, by recommending that the next president appoint a justice who’s “a lawyer or a trial judge with wartime military experience, and the closer to the front lines the better.”

“The Court’s lack of any connection to military service is emblematic of the larger disconnect between our military personnel and the public officials who both send them off to war and then greet them when they return,” according to The Atlantic.

Check out The Atlantic’s full history of the Supreme Court’s military background from the court’s inception >

DON’T MISS: SCOTUSblog Challenges Ruling That Lets Prosecutors Vindictively File Charges As Long As They Have Proof >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.