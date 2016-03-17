Everybody on the Supreme Court will still be 1 of 2 religions if Obama's nomination goes through

If President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court goes through, the court will remain filled with justices of two religions — Catholicism and Judaism.

Garland, who is Jewish, would join fellow Jewish justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. The other five justices are all Catholic, as was the recently deceased Justice Antonin Scalia, whom Garland would replace.

More than 46% of Americans identify as Protestants, according to a 2015 survey by the Pew Research Center.

The current iteration of the court is the first time in its history that it has been without any Protestant justices. Justice John Paul Stevens — who retired in 2010 and was replaced by Kagan — was the last Protestant to serve on the court.

