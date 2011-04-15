SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: 'Having A Twitter Account Is OK, Having Followers Is Not'

Photo: josephwilebski via Flickr

When the Iranian revolution started last year, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joined Twitter to keep up with the events on the ground in Tehran.He still has the account — which he checks infrequently — but he refuses to let anyone follow him.



“It’s probably not a good idea,” he said.

“Judges wear black robes so that they will resist the temptation to publicize themselves. Because we speak for the law, and that is to be anonymous. So I wouldn’t want to have followers on the tweeter or the Facebook page but for my children, and I can get in touch with them anyway.”

He raises a good point. Not getting involved with Twitter is good policy for Supreme Court Justices.

We do, however, wonder how Breyer feels about his own fake account. Or, for that matter, those of fake Clarence Thomas and (Not) Antonin Scalia.

