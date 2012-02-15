Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Robbed At Machete-Point

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 73, was robbed at machete-point along with his wife and two friends at his vacation home on the Caribbean island of Nevis last week.



Four intruders, one of them wielding a machete, entered the home and took about $1,000 in cash. No one was hurt.

It is unclear whether the thieves knew the identity of the victims. Justice Breyer was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1994 by President Clinton.

Supreme Court justices have security details when they are making public appearances and when working, but have no protection when they travel on their own on vacation.

Watch the report below.



