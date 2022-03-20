Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon with “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The hospitalization is not COVID-19 related, the statement added.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection and is being given intravenous antibiotics,” the statement read. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

Sibley Memorial Hospital did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

