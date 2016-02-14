Justice Antonin Scalia has died -- here's a roundup of some of his most memorable quotes

Justice Antonin Scalia, who served 29 years on the Supreme Court, was reportedly found dead in Texas on Saturday.

Like him or not, one thing is undeniable: Scalia was an entertaining writer and speaker.

As a staunch conservative, Scalia’s hallmark during his years on the bench was the flamboyant language he often used to write his opinions.

Below, we’ve collected some of the best Scalia-isms from his years on the bench.

“The purpose of Indiana’s nudity law would be violated, I think, if 60,000 fully consenting adults crowded into the Hoosierdome to display their genitals to one another.”

Scalia wrote this, believe it or not, in a concurring opinion allowing fully-nude dancers in the state of Indiana.

“A cross — some conglomerate of a cross, a star of David, and you know, a Muslim half moon [sic] and star?”

Arguing over whether America’s dead war-time veterans should be honored with a cross, Scalia argued that the cross isn’t purely a Christian symbol, to which ACLU attorney Peter Eliasberg responded, “There is never a cross on a tombstone of a Jew.

“Troposphere, whatever. I told you before I’m not a scientist. That’s why I don’t want to have to deal with global warming, to tell you the truth.”

Scalia, never a believer in global warming, uttered this gem when a case involving global warming appeared in front of the Supreme court in 2006, reports The Daily Beast.

“Jack Bauer saved Los Angeles. … He saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Are you going to convict Jack Bauer? Say that criminal law is against him?”

In a discussion about torture tactics during a law conference in Ottawa, Scalia cited the success of the fictional hero of “24“, who’s known for his harsh interrogation methods.

“The death penalty? Give me a break. It’s easy … Homosexual sodomy? Come on. For 200 years, it was criminal in every state.”

Scalia called “homosexual sodomy” an easy case to decide because the Constitution doesn’t explicitly protect people’s right to engage in it, reports Business Insider’s Erin Fuchs.

“Jiggery-pokery, pure applesauce.”



In King v. Burwell, the landmark decision passing the Affordable Care Act, Scalia referred to some of the details in the case as “pure applesauce,” and criticised the court’s “interpretive jiggery-pokery.”

“[The Texas anti-sodomy statute] undoubtedly imposes constraints on liberty. So do laws prohibiting prostitution, recreational use of heroin, and, for that matter, working more than 60 hours per week in a bakery.”

In one foul swoop, Scalia directly compared lifting Texas’s anti-sodomy statute to working more than 6o hours a week in a bakery, reports The Daily Beast.

“Many Americans do not want persons who openly engage in homosexual conduct as partners in their business, as scoutmasters for their children, as teachers in their children’s schools, or as boarders in their home.”

Scalia wrote this in his dissent in Lawrence v. Texas, a case that struck down state laws criminalizing homosexuality, reports Business Insider’s Erin Fuchs.

