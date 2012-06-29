Everything You Need To Know About The Supreme Court's Obamacare Ruling In Less Than 50 Seconds

The Supreme Court finally handed down its ruling on the Affordable Care Act today, ending a protracted legal battle over the constitutionality of President Obama’s signature healthcare reform.
We wrap up the ruling, and explain the political consequences for the 2012 presidential campaign:
Produced by Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
- CNN Screws Up, Reports That Supreme Court ‘Killed’ Obamacare Individual Mandate
- A 50-Second Guide To This Week’s Critical EU Summit
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.