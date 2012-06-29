US

Everything You Need To Know About The Supreme Court's Obamacare Ruling In Less Than 50 Seconds

Grace Wyler

The Supreme Court finally handed down its ruling on the Affordable Care Act today, ending a protracted legal battle over the constitutionality of President Obama’s signature healthcare reform. 

We wrap up the ruling, and explain the political consequences for the 2012 presidential campaign: 

 Produced by Robert Libetti

