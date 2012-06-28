Study Of Justices' Faces Predicts Obamacare Might Survive Because Liberal Justices Look Happy

The Supreme Court’s historic health care decision might come down to which justices look the happiest.



Sensory Logic, a company that specialises in facial coding, viewed video files from media interviews or public appearances to analyse how justices’ facial expressions might predict their votes.

Among the most interesting findings, the company determined Chief Justice Roberts was the only conservative justice who showed any positive emotions.

Anything in blue are positive emotions, while yellow to red are less positive. Liberal justices are 9 per cent more upbeat than conservative justices, according to the data.

Photo: Sensory Logic

