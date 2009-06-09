Supreme Court Halts Chrysler Sale!

It’s not quite over yet, folks. The Supreme Court has decided to hear the appeal by the Indiana pension fund to halt the sale of Chrysler to Fiat.



This is obviously a big disappointment to the administration, which just wants to get this thing shut and down once and for all. As such, the sale is stayed for the time being.

As it is currently set up, Fiat can walk away from the deal by June 15, so time is of the essence. Earlier today, lawyers for Chrysler argued in front of Ruth Bader Ginsburg that a stay would kill the deal and lead to liquidation.

Here’s the whole, two line ruling:

Supreme Court Chrysler Ruling



Publish at Scribd or explore others:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.