Supreme Court Gives New Meaning To The Words 'Do Not Track'

Photo: Flickr/Haleyface

Privacy advocates are rejoicing over the first GPS ruling from the Supreme Court. The court said that cops cannot use GPS to track people unless they get a warrant first.The ruling stemmed from a case in 2005. Like something out of a Hollywood movie, police secretly attached a GPS device to a vehicle owned by a suspected drug dealer while it was parked. The cops then used evidence of the suspect’s whereabouts to prosecute the person.



The Justice department tried to argue that drivers can’t expect privacy when they are driving around on public streets, so slapping a GPS device on a car and monitoring it 24-hours a day, for as long as they like, couldn’t be violating the Fourth Amendment’s right to privacy protections.

But the Court didn’t buy it. In fact, all five judges also implied that a warrant could also be required for other devices that use GPS, such as a person’s cell phone, reports USA Today.

