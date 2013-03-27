Things Got Wild At The Gay Marriage Rally [PHOTOS]

Anti-Proposition 8 protesters are shadowed by a rainbow banner in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013.

The Supreme Court heard arguments today in the first of two historic gay marriage cases, Hollingsworth v. Perry, the challenge to California’s Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage.



Pro- and anti-gay marriage groups crowded outside the court, and spectators lined up for days in freezing temperatures in hopes of snagging one of the few public tickets to seats inside the court.

Photographers and reporters even spotted actor and director Rob Reiner, who’s one of the founders of the American Foundation for Equal Rights and a longtime supporter of same-sex marriage.

A coalition of more than 100 pro-gay marriage groups known as United for Marriage rallied on the sidewalk on First Street Northeast. And their anti-gay marriage rivals, the Christian conservative National organisation for Marriage, marched to the Supreme Court and held a rally on the National Mall.

