Things Got Wild At The Gay Marriage Rally [PHOTOS]

The Supreme Court heard arguments today in the first of two historic gay marriage cases, Hollingsworth v. Perry, the challenge to California’s Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage.
Pro- and anti-gay marriage groups crowded outside the court, and spectators lined up for days in freezing temperatures in hopes of snagging one of the few public tickets to seats inside the court.
Photographers and reporters even spotted actor and director Rob Reiner, who’s one of the founders of the American Foundation for Equal Rights and a longtime supporter of same-sex marriage.
A coalition of more than 100 pro-gay marriage groups known as United for Marriage rallied on the sidewalk on First Street Northeast. And their anti-gay marriage rivals, the Christian conservative National organisation for Marriage, marched to the Supreme Court and held a rally on the National Mall.
These are people who braved the winter weather Monday to hold their place in line to get tickets for the oral arguments.
These are the plaintiffs in Hollingsworth v. Perry, Kris Perry and Sandy Stier, as they stand outside the National Archives on March 25.
Actor and director Rob Reiner, one of the founders of the American Foundation for Equal Rights, has his tie adjusted early this morning while he waits for oral arguments and rallies to start.
Gay couples and their children hold signs outside the court earlier this morning in support of defeating DOMA.
A protester who said his name was Qween Amar frolics with another pro-gay marriage protester in the early morning hours before arguments for Hollingsworth v. Perry started.
Protester Qween Amar, dressed in a devil outfit and tutu, campaigns for gay marriage outside the court.
The crowd outside the court began to get restless as reports trickled out that the justices might not rule on gay marriage at all.
More supporters of traditional marriage demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court during oral arguments.
Anti-gay marriage protesters (L) try to convince Proposition 8 opponents (R) to get out of the way of their march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.