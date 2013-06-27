NBC Intern Displays Olympic-calibre Hustle In Delivering Supreme Court Opinion To Reporter

An NBC intern showed how to hustle through crowded spaces outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, when he delivered a gay marriage opinion to reporter Pete Williams.
The Supreme Court struck down a key provision of the defence of Marriage Act this morning and effectively allowed gay marriage to become legal in California by dismissing a challenge on Proposition 8:
Here’s the video, from Vine user Daniel Wein:
