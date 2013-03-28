ANALYST: 80% Chance The Supreme Court Strikes Down DOMA

SCOTUSblog predicts that the Supreme Court is “80 per cent likely” to strike down the federal defence of Marriage Act, based on oral arguments before the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.



The blog cited the statements of swing Justice Anthony Kennedy, who suggested it was a violation of states’ rights. SCOTUSblog also reported that four other justices — likely liberals Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — see the law as a violation of gay rights.

Twitter/@scotusblog

