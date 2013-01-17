Which Supreme Court Justice Is Most Likely To Die In The Next Four Years?

Photo: United States Supreme Court

As the public perceives the U.S. Supreme Court as being more politicized, the question of which president gets to replace the next justice becomes more important.Supreme Court justices can only be replaced if they retire, die, or are impeached.



So Slate took a look at which justice is most likely to die by 2017 — the end of President Barack Obama’s second term.

Slate used data from the centres for Disease Control to put together rough odds for different death scenarios.

But the publication cautions that its death calculator assumes each justice has a normal life expectancy for his or her sex and race.

So, who is most likely to die next? Well, Justice Anthony Kennedy is the most likely to die followed by Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, 76, has a 19 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Justice Antonin Scalia, 76, has an 18.38 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 79, has a 17.77 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Justice Stephen Breyer, 74, has a 14.7 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Justice Clarence Thomas, 64, has a 10.81 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Justice Samuel Alito, 62, has a 5.42 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Chief Justice John Roberts, 57, has a 3.74 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 58, has a 1.77 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

Justice Elena Kagan, 52, has a 1.61 per cent chance of dying by 2017.

As the ABA Journal points out, there is a 64 per cent chance at least one justice will die by the time Obama leaves office.

And based on Slate’s calculator, it looks like Kennedy could be that justice.

He’s 76 years old and while that makes him younger than Ginsburg, who’s a cancer survivor, women tend to live longer than men.

DON’T MISS: Clarence Thomas FINALLY Speaks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.