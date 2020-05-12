Trump's lawyer says he is 'himself a branch of government' and 'not to be treated as an ordinary citizen' in blockbuster Supreme Court case over Trump's financial records

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Trump.

The Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments Tuesday in three highly anticipated cases centering around President Donald Trump’s taxes and financial records.

Two cases relate to subpoenas from congressional committees for Trump’s financial records. The third relates to the Manhattan DA’s office’s subpoena for Trump’s tax returns as it investigates if the Trump Organisation broke state laws.

In all three cases, lower courts rejected Trump’s arguments and said the president has to turn over his records to congressional and New York state investigators.

The Supreme Court is now Trump’s last hope to stop the public from gaining access to his financial records. Scroll down for key updates from Tuesday’s hearing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Supreme Court wrapped up over three hours of oral arguments on Tuesday as attorneys for President Donald Trump, the Justice Department, Congress, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office duked it out over Trump’s long-held finances.

In the first case, Trump’s lawyers argued that subpoenas from three House committees for Trump’s financial records do not serve a legitimate legislative purpose and are instead intended to harass the president.

The House counsel countered that claim, saying that in addition to serving a future legislative purpose, there is a long history of presidents responding – either voluntarily or involuntarily – to congressional requests for information.

The court’s conservative majority – Justices John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh – were sharply sceptical of Congress’ arguments and questioned whether allowing it to proceed would open the floodgates for additional subpoenas that could harass or distract the president.

In the second case, centered around the Manhattan DA’s subpoena for Trump’s tax returns, the president’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, made a broad and unprecedented claim: that Trump is immune from any criminal investigation or prosecution while in office.

Justices on both sides of the aisle were highly sceptical of Sekulow’s argument and repeatedly asked him to elaborate on why Trump should be above the law, and why the court should differentiate between a civil proceeding – like Clinton v. Jones, in which the court ruled that Bill Clinton had to respond to Paula Jones’ lawsuit – and a criminal proceeding.

Carey Dunne, the general counsel for the Manhattan DA’s office, highlighted the unprecedented nature of Sekulow’s argument and said the president has “responsibilities like every other citizen.”

He also argued that the office would have been “remiss” not to investigate Trump’s taxes after public reports indicated that his company, which is headquartered in Manhattan, may have engaged in illegal activity.

Overall, the justices asked questions that aligned with each of their respective ideological camps. But Roberts frequently questioned lawyers for both sides with equal scrutiny, making it tougher to gauge which way he’ll ultimately rule on the cases.

Tuesday’s oral arguments began at 10 a.m. ET. Unlike earlier cases, they were conducted over the telephone, and the public was able to listen in.

Currently, the court has a 5-4 conservative majority, and two of the justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, are Trump appointees.

Scroll down for key updates from the hearings:

Lawyer representing the Manhattan district attorney’s office says Trump’s lawsuit itself is giving him immunity from prosecutorial scrutiny

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Carey Dunne, the general counsel for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, told the court that the legal process surrounding this case has already set the investigation back months. Further delay could hurt the case even more if evidence disappears or witness memory fades.

In some ways, he said, the delay itself has given Trump immunity from prosecutorial scrutiny.

“We’ve already lost nine months of time in this investigation due to this lawsuit,” Dunne said. “Every minute that goes by without even a decision on the merits here, is granting the kind of temporary absolute immunity that the president is seeking here.”

Moreover, “no one should forget that we’ve got an investigation that is looking at the conduct of other people and businesses” in additon to just Trump, “and waiting like that would benefit those other participants. They could all end up above the law” if statutes of limitation expire during the delay, Dunne said.

If the court ultimately nullifies the Manhattan DA’s subpoena, there is “a risk that American presidents and third parties could unwittingly end up above the law.”

Manhattan DA’s counsel: Presidents are not exempt from being criminally investigated and have ‘responsibilities like every other citizen’

Evan Vucci/AP Photo President Donald Trump at an event on World Nurses Day in the Oval Office of the White House on May 6, 2020.

Carey Dunne, the general counsel for the Manhattan DA’s office, emphasised during oral arguments that the subpoena imposes “no Article II burden whatsoever” and was not borne of any political animus or intent to harass.

He added that the subpoena was prompted by “public reports that certain business transactions in our jurisdiction were possibly illegal. Given those allegations, our office would have been remiss not to follow up.”

Dunne also said that in response to the subpoena, Trump sought to overturn 200 years of legal precedent by declaring himself immune from any investigative scrutiny, even for “prior private acts.”

Trump also asked the court to presume that state actors have a “reckless mania” allowing them to harass the president, Dunne said. “There is no historical support for this claim, which flies in the face of federalism. The supposed floodgates have been open for generations and there’s never been a flood.”

Justice Department distances itself from Trump counsel’s ‘temporary immunity’ claim

Cliff Owen/AP Solicitor General nominee Noel Francisco, left, looks at Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee Makan Delrahim as they testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on their nominations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco represented the Justice Department in the New York case. Francisco did not lean on the same argument Sekulow did – that Trump has “temporary immunity” from criminal investigation or prosecution.

He said that while the DOJ believes Sekulow made a “strong argument” on the matter, it doesn’t believe that’s an issue the court needs to address until the state prosecutor, in this case Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr., meets “the special needs standard” for the presidency.

Francisco argued that there should be a heightened standard for state prosecutors for two reasons:

State proceedings can pose a greater threat to the presidency, and federal courts should balance prosecutors’ local need for information against national interests and those of the president.

Ordinary grand jury rules are not designed to protect Article II interests, which relate to the executive branch and powers of the president.

Sekulow: Trump ‘is not to be treated as an ordinary citizen … he is himself a branch of government’

Associated Press FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Phoenix to visit a Honeywell plant that manufactures protective equipment, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The coronavirus pandemic is complicating what has been a May reelection campaign launch for recent presidents. Trump has told reporters recently he would travel soon to Ohio, a battleground state. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

“The president is not to be treated as an ordinary citizen,” Sekulow said. “He has responsibilities – he is himself a branch of government. He is the only individual who is a branch of government in the federal system.”

Multiple justices on both the liberal and conservative sides of the court pushed back on Sekulow’s argument.

“You are asking for broader immunity than anyone else gets,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said at one point.

“He’s the president of the United States. He is a branch of the federal government,” Sekulow replied.

“The president isn’t above the law,” Justice Elena Kagan said later.

Conservative justices are sceptical of the Trump team’s claims

Senate TV

Chief Justice John Roberts – whose confirmation Sekulow helped push through in 2005 – and Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, raised questions about the president’s argument in the New York case.

Roberts asked Trump’s counsel, Jay Sekulow, why this case is more distracting for the president than Clinton v. Jones, in which the court required then President Bill Clinton to respond to a sexual harassment lawsuit by a former Arkansas state employee, Paula Jones.

“I would have thought the discovery in a case like Clinton v. Jones would be similarly distracting.”

Gorsuch echoed that point.

Sekulow responded that Clinton v. Jones was a civil case litigated in federal court, not a state investigation.

Sekulow: Constitution grants Trump ‘temporary presidential immunity’ from any investigation or prosecution

AP Photo/Steve Helber Jay Sekulow.

Sekulow opened his arguments with a bold claim.

“No county district attorney in our nation’s history has issued criminal process against the sitting president of the United States, and for good reason: the Constitution does not allow it,” he said. “Temporary presidential immunity is constitutionally required by Article II, and accordingly, the supremacy clause defeats any authority the DA has under state law as to the president. The Second Circuit is wrong and should be reversed.”

If it isn’t reversed, he added, the decision would “weaponize” every local district attorney and allow them to “harass, distract, and interfere with the sitting president.”

After a short break, the Supreme Court began hearing arguments in the second case, involving the Manhattan DA’s subpoena for Trump’s tax returns

Associated Press President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Washington. In the foreground are testing machines manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s longtime personal defence lawyer who represented him in the FBI’s Russia investigation, argued for the president in this case.

The Justice Department solicitor general, Noel Francisco, also argued on Trump’s behalf.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh asks whether the House can subpoena Trump’s medical records

Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Kavanaugh, the newest justice appointed to the Supreme Court, asked the House counsel, Douglas Letter, whether Congress has the power to subpoena Trump’s medical records.

Letter said Trump’s private medical records would likely be outside of the scope of Congress’ power.

Records from the president’s doctors would most likely be irrelevant to any legislative purpose, and the House would have “no valid reason” to seek them, Letter added.

Justice Samuel Alito says he’s ‘baffled’ by House counsel’s argument

AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File n this Sept. 14, 2012 file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito speaks at Roger Williams University Law School in Bristol, R.I

Alito said he was “baffled” by House counsel Douglas Letter’s response to Justice Ginsburg about the use of congressional subpoenas to harass the president. Letter said at the time that the courts can intervene in such cases to settle the dispute.

However, “that’s the issue here,” Alito said. “Whether something should be done to prevent the use of these subpoenas for the harassment of a president. Can you explain what you meant?”

Letter responded that the court has previously ruled that it will intervene to protect the president if he’s facing harassment from Congress or private individuals. However, in this case, Letter said there is a “valid legislative purpose” that four lower courts upheld.

Alito interjected and asked Letter to confirm that the main protection against usage of subpoenas for presidential harassment is “simply the assessment whether the subpoena is conceivably is relevant to some conceivable legislative purpose.”

“Correct,” Letter said.

“That’s not much protection,” Alito countered. “In fact, it’s no protection.”

Letter disagreed, saying that it would be different if Congress was directly interfering with Trump’s ability to do his job. However, the subpoenas at issue in this case are to private parties and have not requested anything of Trump directly.

He later reiterated that argument to Justice Elena Kagan, who asked Letter about the Trump team’s claim that the subpoenas hamper his ability to do his job.

Letter said that there is a long history of presidents complying with congressional requests for information.

“There is no way this could interfere with the president because he doesn’t have to do anything,” Letter said. “This was a subpoena to a bank and an accounting firm.”

Chief Justice John Roberts asks the House of Representatives’ lawyer if there are any limits on Congress’ power to seek information about the president

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Chief Justice John Roberts at a prayer breakfast in 2008.

When Douglas Letter, the counsel for the House of Representatives, began his arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts asked him about the limits of congressional power to seek information about the president.

Letter said the power relates to anything that could have a legislative purpose.

“Your test is not really much of a test,” Robert said. “It’s not really a limit. Do you have any alternative to that limitless test?”

Letter responded that Congress’ power to investigate the president could be limited if it impedes his ability to govern. But he emphasised that the subpoenas in this case – issued to Trump’s banks and accounting firm – are not requesting any action from Trump himself and therefore do not restrict his ability to carry out his duties.

Justice Sotomayor points to Trump’s business interests before he took office and asks why ‘Congress can’t believe that looking at longstanding relationships … is important to knowing what undue influence might be occurring’

Spencer Platt /Staff/Getty Images

Sotomayor’s line of questioning was a reminder that before being inaugurated in 2017, Trump was primarily a businessman. Notably, he hasn’t divested his interests in the Trump brand and Trump Organisation since taking office.

His properties have also been at the centre of several ethics lawsuits questioning whether Trump is profiting from the presidency by having high-ranking diplomats and US officials stay at his resorts and golf clubs and host events there.

If Congress wants to look at Trump’s business records, deputy solicitor general Jeffrey Wall said, “it needs to do more than wave its hands about general purposes and saying that the president would be a useful case study about generally applicable laws.”

Sotomayor interjected, asking Wall to name any other setting in which an investigative body needs to do more to obtain private records than what Congress did in this case.

Wall began noting that during the Watergate scandal, the special prosecutor had to show a specific need related to obtaining Richard Nixon’s Oval Office tapes.

“I don’t want you to go to executive privilege cases,” Sotomayor said, cutting Wall off. “They’re not asking for these records post- being president, they’re asking for these papers pre- being president.”

Wall responded that he believed that made the issue “worse, not better” because it relates to Trump’s personal life before he was a candidate for office.

Justice Breyer homes in on the central question in the case: is Trump above the law?

Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds press briefing on coronavirus response at the White House in Washington

Breyer conceded that it should be “rare” for the courts to weigh in on a tug-of-war between two powerful branches of the government.

But when it does, he asked, why should the same standard that applies to every “human being in the United States” not apply to the president?

Breyer pointed specifically to the court’s decision in Clinton v. Jones, in which it opined on special circumstances applying to the president, his personal life, and the needs of his office.

“Would you object to a decision of this court that says apply that, taking into account the special needs of the presidency, just like other human beings sometimes have special needs?” Breyer asked.

Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall said he would object, because the subpoenas at issue in this case are different from those issued in Clinton v. Jones, which came from a prosecutor and were focused on exposing potential wrongdoing. In this case, Wall said, the subpoenas to Trump must pertain to a specific legislative purpose.

He added that in Clinton v. Jones, the court rejected an absolute immunity argument but said the president was entitled to some special protections.

“We’re here saying the court should take exactly the same approach,” Wall said. “We’re not saying the House has no power to get at the records of a sitting president. We’re saying that it needs to satisfy a heightened standard, because if it doesn’t, these requests will become routine. And that weapon in the standing arsenal of the houses of Congress will, I think, be routinely deployed in a way that harms both the separation of powers and that undermines the presidency.”

Justice Department weighs in, warns House subpoenas are ‘harassing, distracting, and undermining the president’

REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

Jeffrey B. Wall, the deputy solicitor general appearing on behalf of the Justice Department, also urged the Supreme Court to strike down the House’s subpoenas, saying their purpose was not legislative, but to “expose wrongdoing.”

“If you look at what they say about intended legislative proposals and why they need the documents, it’s paper-thin,” Wall said.

He also echoed Patrick Strawbridge, Trump’s personal defence lawyer on the case, in saying that the subpoenas pose a “danger of harassing, distracting, and undermining the president.”

Trump lawyer emphasises that Congress is not subpoenaing Trump in connection to a specific bill under consideration

Associated Press President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, another Trump appointee, also asked whether Congress has a legislative purpose in seeking Trump’s records.

In response to both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, Trump’s attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, said that unless Congress is subpoenaing Trump’s financial records in connection to a specific bill under consideration, it does not have a right to obtain them.

If it did, Strawbridge said, it would be “a door that opens to endless subpoenas and harassment anytime one party controls one house of Congress opposite from the president.”

Justice Gorsuch grills Trump’s lawyers on why the president should have the power to determine what constitutes a legitimate legislative purpose for Congress

Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite In this Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, Justice Neil Gorsuch, speaks during an interview in his chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington.

Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, kicked off his questioning by asking the president’s lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, why the House should not be allowed to determine on its own what amounts to a “substantial legislative need” when issuing subpoenas for documents and testimony.

“Why should we notdefer=”defer”to the House’s views about its own legislative purposes?” Gorsuch asked.

Strawbridge responded that there are “several reasons” why, in the Trump team’s view:

The subpoena power “is an implied power,” and Congress cannot use its “implied powers to challenge the structure of government,” and the subpoenas are a “challenge to the separation of powers.”

In previous cases involving disputes between the legislative and executive branches, the Supreme Court did not weigh in “precisely because it was a battle between the branches.”

“The president has his own powers that are created by the Constitution.”

In cases going back to Chief Justice John Marshall, the first chief justice of the Supreme Court, it was determined that “we do not proceed against the president as we do against an ordinary litigant.”

Justice Elena Kagan: ‘These subpoenas are for personal records, where the president is just a man. They’re not for official records, where the president might have executive privilege’

Mark Wilson/Getty Images U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan participates in a discussion at the George Washington University Law School, September 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Justice Kagan joined Justices Sotomayor and Breyer in pointing out that the congressional subpoenas for Trump’s financial records are not related to his time as president but rather his personal life before he took office.

Kagan also pointed back to Breyer’s questioning and asked Patrick Strawbridge, Trump’s defence lawyer, to justify why there should be a higher standard for obtaining the president’s personal records as opposed to documents pertaining to his time in office, which could be subject to executive privilege claims.

“The fact that they seek personal documents doesn’t mean that they’re not targeting the president,” Strawbridge responded, adding that the oversight and intelligence committees have specified that they’re investigating Trump in his role as president.

He added that the Supreme Court previously ruled in Clinton v. Jones, when it rejected a broader immunity argument, that there’s “still a need to ensure the president is not going to face undue harassment or distraction and there’s a necessity to accommodate him.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor throws a wrench into Trump’s claim that subpoenas for his finances impede him from carrying out his duties

Wikimedia Commons

Justice Sotomayor noted that Congress has a long history of subpoenaing documents from the executive branch and obtaining them.

“In some of those cases, we have said … that a congressional subpoena is valid so long as there is a conceivable legislative purpose, and the records are relevant to that purpose,” she said. “I see a tremendous separation of powers problem when you’re talking about placing a heightened standard or clear statement… on an investigation that a committee is embarking upon.”

Sotomayor pointed specifically to the House Intelligence Committee’s stated purpose in seeking Trump’s financial records: investigating efforts by foreign entities to influence the US political process.

She asked Trump’s lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge to elaborate on why Trump’s team argued the subpoenas for his records were “irrelevant to that purpose” and that the investigation itself is illegitimate.

Sotomayor also noted that none of the subpoenas for Trump’s financial records have asked him, personally, to turn them over. Instead, the subpoenas are to the president’s banks and accounting firm, which raises questions about Strawbridge’s argument that the investigations impede Trump from carrying out his duties.

Trump’s lawyer says House subpoenas are a ‘harassment and infringement’ on Trump’s ability to govern

Getty Images / Paul Morigi

Justice Stephen Breyer asked Trump’s defence lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, about the Watergate scandal, in which the court turned over Oval Office tapes to the special prosecutor.

“Why isn’t whatever standard applies to personal papers a weaker one, not a stronger one?” Breyer asked.

Strawbridge responded that subpoenaing “decades worth of papers” related to Trump and his family “poses an obvious problem with respect to harassment and infringement upon the ability of the executive to discharge his duties 24 hours a day.”

“Unlike Congress, the president is never in recess, and these types of subpoenas are going to be particularly troublesome,” Strawbridge said.

Breyer cut him off, asking, “Whatever it is, why wouldn’t whatever standard applies to personal papers before the presidency be equal to or weaker than the standard for materials that is the working of the administration at the time?”

Strawbridge said that the Supreme Court has previously ruled that Congress does not have the power to inquire about the private affairs of any individual.

“That’s distinct from whatever interest they may have informing themselves about the workings of government,” he said, adding, “Now, that informing power does not extend to the president, it generally applies to lower executive branch officials and agencies.”

Trump’s lawyer appears to contradict the White House’s position on impeachment

Associated Press FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The Supreme Court is taking up Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, a major clash over accountability that could affect the 2020 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Trump’s defence lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, to distinguish between congressional subpoenas related to impeachment and legislative subpoenas.

Strawbridge responded that the court previously ruled that these are “two very different powers” and that when impeachment is “properly pending before any body of the House, the ability to subpoena pursuant to impeachment is co-extensive with that of the court.”

During Trump’s impeachment, however, the White House refused to cooperate with any congressional subpoenas, arguing that they were invalid. It also instructed all executive branch employees not to comply with the House’s requests for documents and testimony.

On Tuesday, Strawbridge said the committees who subpoenaed Trump’s financial records have “waived any reliance on impeachment,” and that they “don’t even have jurisdiction over impeachment.”

He was likely referring to the fact that the House Judiciary Committee oversees impeachment hearings, not the oversight, intelligence, and financial services committees – who subpoenaed Trump’s bank and accounting firm for his records.

Justice Clarence Thomas asks Trump’s lawyers whether Congress has any power to request or subpoena private documents

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits in his chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S. June 6, 2016.

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Trump’s personal defence lawyer, Patrick Strawbridge, whether the House has the power to request or subpoena any private documents.

Strawbridge responded that it may have “limited powers in some cases,” and Thomas asked him to elaborate on what those circumstances may be.

Strawbridge stressed that Congress has “some implied power,” but that it must be related to a legislative purpose and not an oversight role.

“Most often, that’s going to take the view of forward-looking information, perhaps aggregated information, and not an attempt to reassemble a precise factual history,” he added.

Trump team notes that the subpoenas are unprecedented, but Justice Ginsburg points out the House has subpoenaed several previous presidents during investigations like Watergate and Whitewater

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the official Supreme Court group photo in November 2018.

Patrick Strawbridge, one of Trump’s personal defence lawyers arguing the case, said the House subpoenas for the president’s financial records are unprecedented.

But Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted that the House has subpoenaed previous presidents, citing the Watergate scandal and in the 1990s during the Whitewater investigation during Bill Clinton’s administration.

Strawbridge responded by saying that almost all the cases Ginsburg cited involved “cooperative efforts” and that none involved a challenge to the scope of the legislative committee to request documents.

What you need to know about the cases

Reuters U.S. President Trump talks with Reuters in interview at the White House in Washington

Last year, the president sued the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York to stop investigators from obtaining his tax returns as part of an investigation into his business activities. In arguing the case, Trump’s attorneys claimed he has “absolute immunity” not just from criminal prosecution but from any investigation while in office.

The House oversight, financial services, and intelligence committees also subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, and two of his banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, as part of an investigation into the president’s potential conflicts of interest and foreign business ties.

Trump then sued the oversight committee in federal court in Washington, DC, to block the Mazars subpoena, and he sued the financial services and intelligence committees in New York to block the subpoenas to Deutsche and Capital One. In these congressional cases, Trump’s lawyers argued that Congress does not have a legitimate legislative purpose in examining his records and is going on a “sweeping” and “extraordinary” fishing expedition.

In one instance last year, Trump’s legal team made headlines when it argued that even if Trump were to “shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue” – as he claimed during the 2016 campaign – he could not be prosecuted or investigated for the crime while in office.

In all three cases, lower courts rejected Trump’s arguments and said the president has to turn over his records to congressional and New York state investigators.

Now, the Supreme Court is Trump’s last hope to stop the public from gaining access to his closely held financial records.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.