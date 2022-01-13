Supreme Court blocks Biden’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for 80 million workers, allows vaccine mandate for healthcare workers at federally-funded facilities

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen at sunset in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Supreme Court blocked a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing mandate for private businesses with over 100 employees.

The court allowed a separate Biden administration vaccine mandate for healthcare workers at federally funded facilities to take effect.

Biden announced the two mandates last fall.

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a Biden administration vaccine-or-testing mandate for private companies with over 100 employees, but allowed another vaccine requirement for healthcare workers at federally funded facilities to take effect.

Republican officials and a coalition of businesses had legally challenged Biden’s workplace mandate, which was announced last fall. It required private businesses to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

The court’s liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan dissented in the decision to block the workplace vaccine-or-testing mandate.

Four of the court’s conservatives, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, dissented from the decision to allow the healthcare worker mandate to take effect.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.