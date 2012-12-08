Guy Who Got Busted For Dropping The F-Bomb In Court Is Taking His Case To The Supreme Court

Photo: AP Images

A South Carolina man who got busted for using the F-bomb in court is asking the Supreme Court to hear his case, the National Law Journal reports.Robert Peoples, who was representing himself in a civil rights case, got upset after federal judge Cameron Currie threw out his lawsuit last year.



“Tell Judge Currie get the F*** off all my cases,” Peoples told a courtroom official, according to NLJ.

Judge Currie wasn’t even sitting on the bench, but Peoples got busted on a contempt charge and spent four months in jail. An appeals court upheld his conviction after finding he “targeted a judge.”

Now, he’s enlisted Columbia, South Carolina’s top federal public defender, Parks Small, to petition the Supreme Court to overturn his conviction. “Did the imperative use of the F-bomb threaten judicial authority?” the petition asks.

This wouldn’t be the first time the high court has talked about the F-bomb.

The Supreme Court has previously weighed in on the decency of unscripted curse words on TV, otherwise known as “fleeting expletives.”

