Supporters Of Clive Palmer May Have An Important Say In The Shape Of The New Parliament

Roy Morgan has been running an exit poll all day, updating hourly, which like the other exit polls is pointing to a crushing win for Tony Abbott’s Coalition over Kevin Rudd and Labor.

It notes that if Palmer United Party supporters vote according to the how-to-vote cards they would add 1.5% to the two-party-preferred outcome. In Queensland, they are taking 9% of the vote, according to the exit poll.

The 5pm sample had almost 5000 respondents and carries has had the following note:

PALMER UNITED PARTY IS POLLING 9% IN QUEENSLAND. PALMER’S PREFERENCES ARE BEING ALLOCATED 65% L-NP & 35% ALP IF PALMER VOTERS VOTE THE CARD THE 2PP WILL BE UP TO 1.5% MORE TO THE L-NP (53.5%) CF. ALP (46.5%).

The 2PP result in the Morgan exit poll has the Coalition leading the ALP by 52-48. But adding in the Palmer transfers would put the Morgan poll in line with the Newspoll and Galaxy exit polls both have have the Coalition at 54-46. (The Galaxy poll for the Nine Network had an extra .5% going to the Coalition away from Labor.)

So if there are some tight seats in Queensland, the transfers from supporters of Palmer’s new party could play a critical part in determining the final arithmetic in the new parliament.

The poll’s here.

