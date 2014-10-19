Jarryd Hayne Got A Trial Contract With The Detroit Lions

Reggie Bush (R), Jarryd Hayne (L). Photo credit to Leon Halip / Stringer and Matt King / Stringer.

Former Eels fullback Jarryd Hayne has scored a train-and-trial deal with the NFL’s Detroit Lions following a show of support from one of the best running backs in the league, Reggie Bush.

It has been reported that the Lions emailed Hayne’s agent Wayne Beavis the offer just 48-hours after Hayne announced he was quitting the NRL on Wednesday.

It is not yet known how much the contract is worth but it is expected to be competitive as five other clubs have also show their interest in giving Hayne a shot.

Bush and Hayne remained in contact after the running back was in Australia on a promotional trip in June, during which he saw Hayne shine in the State of Origin.

Hayne flies to the states tonight, where he has given himself a 12-month window to make it in the sport.

Read more here.

