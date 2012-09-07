Greek Neo-Nazis Golden Dawn Are The Only Major Party To Gain Popularity Since Elections

Photo: AP

A new poll from Greek newspaper To Pontiki shows support for Greek Neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn has topped 10%.The poll’s results:



Golden Dawn rise to 10.5%.

Conservative New Democracy party, who lead the pro-bailout coalition government, have seen their popularity drop to 25 per cent.

PASOK, a junior member of the coalition, dropped to 8 per cent.

Democratic Left, another member of the government, dropped to 4.5 per cent.

Leftist Syriza party have dropped to 23 per cent.

Yep, it looks like every major party in Greece has got less popular since this summer’s election — except for the far right Golden Dawn, who received 6.78% of the vote in this summer’s election.

The poll asked 1,204 people and has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.