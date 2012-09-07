Greek Neo-Nazis Golden Dawn Are The Only Major Party To Gain Popularity Since Elections

Photo: AP
A new poll from Greek newspaper To Pontiki shows support for Greek Neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn has topped 10%.The poll’s results:
- Golden Dawn rise to 10.5%.
- Conservative New Democracy party, who lead the pro-bailout coalition government, have seen their popularity drop to 25 per cent.
- PASOK, a junior member of the coalition, dropped to 8 per cent.
- Democratic Left, another member of the government, dropped to 4.5 per cent.
- Leftist Syriza party have dropped to 23 per cent.
Yep, it looks like every major party in Greece has got less popular since this summer’s election — except for the far right Golden Dawn, who received 6.78% of the vote in this summer’s election.
The poll asked 1,204 people and has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage.
